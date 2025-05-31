‘Bad medical care, or they’re lying’: Dr. Drew EXPOSES Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis has come as a shock to many — not because he appeared to be in good shape — but because it’s unthinkable that even a president could be left to slip into this level of disrepair.

Dr. Drew is one of those who are shocked, telling BlazeTV host Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein” that “it’s almost impossible to tell with any real accuracy” what the situation with Biden was and is “because they’ve been so obscure, they’ve obfuscated so much.”

“Equally as impossible to believe is that a sitting president of the United States was not being monitored normally and normally screened for prostate cancer. That’s insane,” he says.

“Either bad medical care, or they’re lying about what happened here. Now, in terms of it being a national security risk, I don’t know what we’re supposed to do with presidents that are impaired,” he continues, adding, “Don’t you want to know who’s taking care of the country?”

“Of course I do,” Stein responds — though he’s not as shocked. “There’s a lot of stuff that they don’t tell us of what’s really going on, so that’s why I wouldn’t put it past him for the president to lie about something like that.”

While Drew notes that any man who lives to around 100 years old will likely get prostate cancer, certain prostate cancers can be more aggressive like Biden’s.

“This is what happens if you don’t screen. That cancer gets away from you, and it is something that is highly treatable in today’s world,” Drew explains.

