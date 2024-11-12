‘I got canceled. Now here’s the script’: Leftist influencer grovels after past SLURS exposed

Leftist social media influencer Dean Withers committed the ultimate sin in the eyes of his comrades. That is, he said the “f-slur” and the N-word.

“Screenshots of me saying the f-slur in 2022 and the N-word in 2019 have been doing their rounds here on X,” Withers wrote in a tweet posted to X. “First I would like to confirm that both of these screenshots are 110% real.”

“I am putting this announcement out not only to hold myself accountable but hoping you guys will hold me accountable as well. Collectively, society should hold all accountable who hold harmful ideologies or use such language; regardless of follower count, political affiliation, or perceived ‘power,’” he continued.

Withers also took his apology to a recent podcast episode of “One Night with Steiny,” where Emily Wilson of “Emily Saves America” was also a guest.

“I’ve openly talked about how I have used slurs in my past, for you know, like a year, because I think that is a very important point for education,” Withers said. “The point is we can change the socialization of the youth. The point is that if I can benefit and change my perspective in my worldview to be more beneficial to those around me because of this education, so can other people.”

Wilson couldn’t contain her laughter and was called out by the podcast host for laughing.

“This has nothing to do with you, why I think it’s funny,” Wilson replied. “I’m sure you’re being sincere, it’s just like, I feel like I’ve seen so many of these apology videos, and it’s just so funny to me ‘cause it’s like, ‘OK, I got canceled. Now, here’s the script.’”

“You’re just bending the knee to these people that are trying to cancel you,” she added.

Wilson went on “Prime Time with Alex Stein” to discuss her viral moment with Alex Stein and Charleston White — and they couldn’t have agreed more with her response.

“He’s a weenie for that,” White says.

“You have no idea how bad it was off camera,” Wilson agrees. “I said ‘gay,’ and he was like, ‘Can we not allow her to, like, talk like this?’ And I’m like, 'Why are you behaving like this? You are a grown adult.'”

