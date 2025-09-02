Democrat influencers funded by DARK MONEY GROUP

A secretive dark money group with ties to the Democrat Party is shelling out up to $8,000 a month to influencers to parrot left-leaning talking points.

The Chorus Creator Incubator Program is said to be funded by the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has funneled money to dozens of left-leaning influencers, according to a report from WIRED magazine.

Those paid through the program include Olivia Julianna, a Gen Z activist who spoke at the DNC; Loren Piretra, an Occupy Democrats YouTuber who worked as a Playboy executive in the past; and Barrett Adair, who runs an American Girl Doll meme account.

Other influencers include Suzanne Lambert, also known as “Regina George liberal”; Arielle Fodor, an education creator with 1.4 million followers on TikTok; and Sander Jennings, the older brother of trans influencer Jazz Jennings.

In the Wired magazine expose written by Taylor Lorenz, she explains that the only rules the influencers must abide by in order to get their money is they must keep it a secret, and they must agree to restrictions on their content.

“Creators told Wired that the contract stipulated they’d be kicked out and essentially cut off financially if they even so much as acknowledged that they were part of the program. Some creators also raised concerns about a slew of restrictive clauses in the contract,” the article reads .

“It’s a lot of money,” BlazeTV host Alex Stein comments on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.” “It’s not like ridiculous money, but it just shows you how easily somebody can be bought. I guess we could all use $8,000 a month though.”

“So basically $100,000 a year, that’s a pretty good gig,” he adds.

