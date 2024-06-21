Exclusive: Mother of Hunter Biden’s youngest daughter reveals his WILD private life

Hunter Biden is no stranger to scandals. While attentions are currently turned toward his recent trial, during which he was charged with three felonies related to the purchase of a gun in 2018, we mustn’t forget that last year, the media was obsessed with his complicated relationship with his biological daughter Navy Joan Roberts, who he shares with Lunden Roberts.

The camera will likely pan back toward the mother-daughter duo, however, considering Lunden is poised to publish a tell-all book — “Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden” — this August.

In the wake of Hunter’s federal gun trial and perhaps in preparation for her book launch, Lunden has broken her silence in a series of interviews. Yesterday, she joined Alex Stein on “Prime Time” to spill some tea on her mysterious relationship with the president’s son.

“What is it like now being a famous person and being the mother of the president's granddaughter?” Alex asked.

“I can’t give you one emotion — it’s wild, it’s chaotic, it’s saddening at times and heartbreaking,” she said, adding that it’s also brought her some of her “happiest moments.”

“Can you describe your relationship with Hunter? Did you guys ever have an actual relationship, or was it just kind of a fling?” was Alex’s next question.

According to Lunden, their relationship, which she described as “never consistent,” lasted “a little over a year” and was “on and off.”

“He was in a dark place during that time,” she told Alex.

“Did you have fun with him, or was it always kind of like a nightmare situation?” he asked.

“There were plenty of good times I had with Hunter, but there were also some dark times,” she said, adding that “there's a story in the book about how dark it got.”

“There was a night where I worried for Hunter’s life, and I sat there and watched him breathe the entire night, checking on his health to make sure that he was okay. I had my phone in my hand ... wondering, 'Do I call the ambulance?”’ she recounted.

Her relationship with Hunter came with other kinds of darkness, too, including “break-ins and threats,” which has resulted in Lunden being “strapped and loaded 24/7.”

As for Joe Biden’s initial refusal to accept Navy as his granddaughter, Lunden said, “I tell people all the time: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but hell hath no greater fury than a woman whose baby is being scorned.”

Speaking of scorn, “[Hunter] had no recollection of [Lunden] or [their] encounter,” or at least that’s what he claimed in his autobiography.

“I felt a genuine connection with him, and I think that's what hurt so much,” Lunden said in response to the denial.

That’s just the beginning of the conversation though.

To hear about Lunden’s political ideology, whether she and Hunter considered an abortion, Hunter’s shocking drinking and drug habits, his strange romance with his brother’s widow (which Lunden describes as “open” and “toxic”), her opinions on the infamous laptop situation, and potential “performance issues” in the bedroom, check out the full episode.

