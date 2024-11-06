HILARIOUS: Legendary troll Alex Stein infiltrates Kamala watch party as a ‘white dude for Harris’

Now that we’re all breathing a little deeper following Trump’s epic historical comeback, there’s room for a little laughter.

And who better to supply it than legendary troll Alex Stein, who infiltrated Kamala’s Howard University watch party in Washington, D.C., last night dressed as ... a white dude for Harris?

Donning a “White Dudes for Harris” hat and Mark Cuban-inspired glasses, Stein blended effortlessly into a joyless crowd.

“We're fully embedded; we're in the belly of the beast,” Stein told Glenn Beck, as he photobombed other broadcasts and spoke to rally attendees — all of whom seemed completely ignorant to his trolling.

“Say hi to Glenn Beck!” Alex told one woman who was filming the “historic night.”

Grinning ear to ear, she waved back at the camera. “It’s gonna be a great night making history here!” she exclaimed, clearly none the wiser.

One bystander briefly caught wind of the trolling, but it took Alex all of five seconds to convince him that he was a real Harris supporter.

“This is D.C.,” the man said. “This is the number one Democrat stronghold in the country.”

“Joe Biden won with 93%. You think Kamala’s gonna get more than that?” Alex asked.

“It’s going to be lower because we still got sexism,” he responded, regurgitating a common leftist talking point.

“Misogyny is still an issue, Glenn,” said Alex.

To see Alex’s expert-level trolling, watch the clip above.

