HEARTBREAKING story: Illegal aliens MURDERED Alexis Nungaray's daughter

On Monday, June 17, 2024, Alexis Nungaray received news that would shake any loving parent to the core. Her daughter, Jocelyn Nungaray, was murdered and thrown in a bayou of water underneath a creek.

Jocelyn was only 12 years old when she walked to the corner store to grab a soda, where she was taken and then murdered by two illegal Venezuelan immigrants: Johan Jose Martinez Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena Ramos, 26 years old.

Border Patrol had apprehended Johan Martinez near El Paso on March 14, but he was promptly released the same day on an order of recognizance with a notice to appear. On May 28, Franklin Pena was also apprehended before being let go on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Not three weeks later, they took Jocelyn’s life.

“The hard facts of reality is there will unfortunately be more Jocelyns, but that’s why I’m being so courageous, and that’s why I’m using my voice, since her voice was viciously ripped away from her,” Nungaray tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“This unfortunately is a desperate wakeup call that this country needs to realize that Jocelyn needs to be the last Jocelyn. She needs to be the last child for this to happen,” she continues.

Stein is horrified, especially considering the Biden administration’s “catch and release” program allowed these two immigrants — who had Venezuelan gang affiliations — to roam freely on the streets of the United States.

“The fact is, they’re letting people come into this country unvetted, and a lot of these people have gang affiliations, and both of these guys had gang affiliations,” Stein says.

After the pair murdered Jocelyn in cold blood, one of the immigrants attempted to change his appearance to go under the radar.

“He had a full beard, and once he was watching the news with the still shots on them, he completely shaved his face clean, and he thought that was going to be the bandaid over his mistake, but it didn’t work because he was still caught within days of them doing what they did to her,” Nungaray explains.

While liberals have remained steadfast in their claim that illegal aliens deserve to be here, Stein doesn’t think they truly understand that this can and will affect them negatively.

“This is a serious issue that you can be affected by. Doesn’t matter your political leaning, it doesn’t matter your race, your ethnicity, you can be affected by this,” Stein says. “It’s just, you never know who can be a victim.”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.