Joe Rogan sings praises of Josh Seiter’s transgender troll

After convincing the world he was a transwoman, former "Bachelorette" hopeful Josh Seiter has proven himself to be a master troll. In fact, he was so good at it that Joe Rogan even praised him on an episode of his podcast with famous comedian Theo Von.

“He said it was all a social experiment on an episode of a conservative podcast, ‘Prime Time with Alex Stein.’ Seiter said the purpose was to expose how gullible and delusional the left is. ‘What I did is I faked being a faker,’” Rogan explained to Von, quoting Seiter.

“The whole reason I did my trans troll was the principle of it, that there’s a very real and present danger of trans people trying to brainwash children with this cult, and so whatever we have to do to get the word out is amazing, and Joe has one of the biggest platforms in the world, and so for him to mention the work that I did and the points that were made in it, I’m grateful for it,” Seiter tells Stein.

“I got a phone call today from a pretty famous TikTok star, and he said, ‘Hey, Josh, you know what’s crazy about Joe Rogan talking about this is it’s one thing to be praised by the far right, it’s one thing to be praised by the alt-right,’ he said, ‘but when you have a moderate and a libertarian like Joe Rogan singing your praises and saying that what you did was good, that speaks volumes,’” Seiter continues.

“So I don’t know, I think it hits a little harder when someone like Joe agrees with it,” he adds.

Stein couldn’t agree more.

“I mean, the biggest publications wrote about you, but, like, an article that gets shared on Twitter, this is kind of a bigger deal because it’s in the cultural consciousness of society. The fact that you got mentioned on Joe Rogan is bigger than an article from the Daily Mail, in my opinion,” he tells Seiter.

While Rogan did also mention articles that bring up Seiter’s checkered past, Seiter isn’t concerned with them.

“That article is trying to say that somehow Josh Seiter is a grifter, but the hundreds of thousands of other men throwing on makeup and wearing dresses aren’t grifters. And so I guess by their logic, you just have to be mentally ill enough and then it stops being a grift,” Seiter says.

“I guess I’m too logical to be a true trans person in their eyes,” he adds.

