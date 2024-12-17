'Thank you for your service': Alex Stein calls the McDonald's that caught Mangione

While who allegedly murdered the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, is no longer a mystery — many details surrounding Luigi Mangione still are.

Mangione was discovered eating inside of a McDonald’s by an employee, and he had a backpack containing a manifesto, Monopoly money, and the murder weapon.

“Why wouldn’t he go through the drive-thru?” Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” asks comedian JP Sears, whose “only guess” is that Mangione “was hoping Trump was working a shift and just wanted to get eyes on him.”

The McDonald’s, located in Altoona, Pennsylvania, now has a 1.4 rating on Google.

“This is very unfair. McDonald’s had a huge pop when they had the president-elect, Donald Trump, go there and serve fries. Then, shortly thereafter, they had an E.coli outbreak that hurt them a little bit, but now because they found this killer at their restaurant, internet trolls are going on the McDonald’s Yelp page and leaving one-star reviews,” Stein comments.

A popular criticism in the new one-star reviews is that the McDonald’s is full of “rats.”

“They’re mad because they’re tattletale-ing, and the mafia rat, somebody that tells and tattles to the police, is considered a rat,” Stein explains, before deciding to call the McDonald’s himself.

“So what’s the deal? They found that CEO shooter at your restaurant today?” Stein asks a McDonald’s employee over the phone. “Did you see on the news that he was at McDonald’s? Did you guys serve him a Big Mac? That’s insane. You guys serve murderers there like that?”

While the employee claimed to be unaware of what Stein was referring to, he didn’t let that stop him.

“I just want to say thank you for your service. What you do for the American people, it cannot be overstated,” he continues. “So I just want to say thank you for catching that hero, or excuse me, catching that evil person and becoming a hero today. So thank you for your service.”

“Yes sir, no problem,” the employee responds, adding, “Thank you so much for giving us a call.”

