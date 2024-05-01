Alex Stein goes camping with pro-Palestinian protesters

Alex Stein had one goal as he ventured onto the campus of Sacramento State: find and join a pro-Palestinian protest encampment.

While the protesters ended up being less than thrilled to see his friendly face and were not very good at sharing their tents, he did have some interesting interactions, to say the least.

As Stein ventured through the encampments, he found himself face to face with many students who identify as transgender or nonbinary.

“Don’t you think it’s kind of weird being a trans person protesting for Palestine? Doesn’t it seem hypocritical?” He asked one student who was wearing a mask. “I’m not even hating. I’m celebrating your transgenderism, but don’t you think that’s kind of weird that they would probably treat you very poorly?”

While the protester gave no comment, another protester, also wearing a mask, showed Stein his middle finger as the Palestinian flag billowed across him in the wind.

While Stein continued to ask how the protesters felt about the treatment of gays in Palestine, they continued to stand strong, masked and silent. However, when Stein went to leave this particular group, they began following him in silence.

“Everybody’s just mute,” Stein observes. “I’m happy they’re all following me.”

There were a few students from outside the protest who did have something to say.

“I’m scared of freedom of speech now. I’m scared to say something and then next thing you know I’m going to get kicked out of the school,” one student tells Stein.

“What do you think about the gay people that are trying to protest for Palestine?” Stein asks him.

“I think we should care about America first,” he answers.

