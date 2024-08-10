Trump rally attendees tell ALL: Assassination attempt was ‘an INSIDE job’

When former president Donald Trump was nearly assassinated, it wasn’t only his life that was forever changed but his supporters that attended the rally.

And two attendees, Mia and Eric, are telling Alex Stein everything that happened that day — including how one of them was detained by the Secret Service.

“They were rushing him out, I ended up running up, I got within 30 feet of Trump in his motorcade driving off after he had just got shot. That was a failure of the Secret Service, terrible, terrible work,” Eric tells Stein.

“So then, I was coming back, and they said, ‘Put your hands up,’” he continues, noting that he complied. “I was definitely riled up. A lot of adrenaline.”

While Eric saw what happened firsthand, there have been plenty of conspiracies forming, particularly on the left, that it was all staged.

“I do think that the government, the Secret Service, and probably the CIA wanted it to happen, and they didn’t follow the proper procedures in stopping this,” Stein says before asking Eric what he believes.

“I do not agree with them,” Eric says of the “staged” conspiracies. “I definitely saw him get shot and go down. I think it was definitely an inside job of some sort because there’s no way he should have been able to get on that roof. It’s like a direct perimeter for the Butler Fairgrounds.”

“I mean, that would’ve been covered. Even I would have done that and I’m not like Secret Service or nothing,” he adds.

Mia, the other attendee, actually got the shots on video.

“When it first happened, we thought it was firecrackers to be quite honest, but after I’ve listened to the videos,” she explains, “you can hear multiple [shots being fired].”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.