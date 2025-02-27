Watch: Alex Stein BRUTALLY TROLLS Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw — ‘Such a little loser!’

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R), who is currently under fire for apparently threatening to kill Tucker Carlson , was recently paid a visit by BlazeTV host and king of trolls Alex Stein.

Crenshaw, or “Eye-Patch McCain,” as Tucker likes to call him, was none too pleased with Alex’s public confrontation. His reaction to being called out on his globalist agenda, weak conservative values, and uniparty politics can only be described as unhinged.

“Dan, you’re just such a little loser,” said Alex, following Crenshaw down the street.

Crenshaw then lunged forward to slap the camera.

“Look, you’re too slow!” laughed Alex, before making fun of Crenshaw for being smaller than him.

“You’re a sad little boy,” Alex said.

A heated exchange then commenced in which Alex accused Crenshaw of “giving more money to Ukraine” when “we have so many issues here in America,” especially “an invasion at our border.”

“You’re disgusting!” said a ruffled Crenshaw.

“He cares more about Ukraine than he does about America, so you're a globalist. Why don't you take care of America? You don't care. That's your problem, Dan — you don't care about America; you don't care about Texas,” Alex fired back, continuing to follow Crenshaw down the street.

“You’re a globalist; you’re a traitor; you’re a dwarf,” Alex said, when Crenshaw refused to address any of the legitimate issues he brought up.

And that’s when the Capitol Police stepped in.

To see the footage, watch the clip above.

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.