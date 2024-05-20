Disney’s 'Dr. Who' goes LGBTQ with cast of gender bending characters

It only took around four minutes for the first transgender character to show up in Disney’s new "Dr. Who" series — and viewers are overwhelmingly not pleased.

“Not only were we very quickly presented as viewers with a trans singer, but for some reason, the show’s writers also thought it would be appropriate and fun to portray this iteration of the Doctor as someone who, you know, likes to get down at gay dance clubs,” Lauren Chen comments.

The Doctor is also wearing a skirt in the opening scene.

“Him and the costume director have been very clear that he actually wanted to gender-bend the Doctor’s wardrobe in this series for some reason,” Chen says.

While the gayification of the series is undeniably a massive reason for the negative feedback, the show itself isn’t written well enough to make up for it.

“This shows attempt at providing fantastical yet sciency-seeming premises for these outrageous events to occur,” Chen explains is “failing awfully.”

The show predictably has a whopping 97% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but only a 36% audience rating.

“Because of course, it’s new, it’s gay, it’s black. That must make it wonderful,” Chen says, noting that one of the show's main villains is also a drag queen who used to be on "RuPaul’s Drag Race."

“I get that Russell T. Davies wants to be inclusive and affirming of LGBT people, but really I think it’s gotten to the point now where 'Dr. Who' just exists as a platform for him to expose the audience to diverse elements,” she adds.







