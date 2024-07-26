DOOMED! How we ALREADY know DEI Kamala’s campaign will FAIL

Kamala Harris may be playing up her Gen Z voter base appeal with sparkly TikTok videos and a recent endorsement as a “brat” from Charli XCX, but Sara Gonzales doesn’t believe her strategy is enough to win the election.

“Number one, she condemned pro-Palestinian rioters, burning the flags and defacing these statues, rioting in Union Park and on Capitol Hill,” Gonzales says. “She probably has a lot of Hamas lovers in her base — is this going to alienate them?”

In a statement from the vice president, Harris called the rioters “unpatriotic,” said their actions were “despicable,” and that their rhetoric was “dangerous” and “hate-fueled.”

“I don’t think that’s going to fly with them,” Gonzales says, noting that the Democrats also already know Harris is a “failed border czar.”

“I know the press is trying to wipe away the fact that Joe ever crowned her as border czar,” Gonzales comments, adding, “Today, six Democrats joined every Republican House member to condemn Kamala Harris’ handling of the border crisis.”

“Her own people are turning against her because they cannot deny that the Border has been just decimated under her and Biden’s watch,” she says.

While Harris’ step-daughter is a Gen Z transgender advocate who refuses to shave her armpits, Gonzales doesn’t believe her presence will do much. Rather, she says she could be the next “Hunter Biden.”

“I mean, Kamala is just such a terrible candidate,” Gonzales continues. “I love that all of these things that are happening right now that she is being forced to attend to. She’s being forced to come out and condemn her people, all of these pro-Hamas terrorists — what I’m calling them.”

“I just love it. It just couldn’t be happening to a more deserving person. So, yes, we know that she’s going to fall on her face, but it’s just nice to see all of these things come to fruition now,” she adds.

