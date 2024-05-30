Lara Croft goes woke; no longer a ‘raider of tombs’ to ‘escape colonial past’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has officially taken on the role of director for the Lara Croft TV series, and Amazon has announced that the show has been greenlit — but fans are not happy.

Waller-Bridge recently starred alongside Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," where she played a very feminist character who berated Ford at every turn.

“So, is this Amazon iteration of Lara Croft going to be more of the same? Just an obnoxious girl boss who only exists to undercut her male colleagues and costars? We’ll see,” Lauren Chen says, calling her Indiana Jones film “a pretty spectacular failure.”

Lara Croft’s Tomb Raider video games have also faced criticism from fans across the globe who believe that each time a new version of the game comes out, Croft gets less attractive.

“To those of you who are Tomb Raider fans and are thinking, ‘You know what? Doesn’t matter, I’m just going to ignore the series and play the games because at least those will continue to be good.’ Well, I mean, I wouldn’t be so sure,” Chen says.

“As people have pointed out, it seems like there is actually an effort being made to make Lara Croft uglier and uglier, because of course due to feminism, as women now we are supposed to be offended by attractive women for some reason.”

Not only have video games across the board been catering more to woke ideology, but Croft especially has formerly represented the “pinnacle” of female attractiveness in video games.

“As we saw with gamer gate and more recently the whole Sweet Baby Inc. debacle, the gaming industry is by no means safe from wokeness either,” Chen says.

And it’s not just Croft’s attractiveness that’s been under attack but also her character.

The game Tomb Raider: Shadows of Truth gained negative attention as creators claimed they were transitioning Croft from “a raider of tombs to a seeker of truth” in order to escape the game's “colonial past.”

“I’m not even kidding, this is a real thing,” Chen says.

