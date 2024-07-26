'It's all about positive energy': Steph Curry and Steve Kerr endorse Kamala Harris for president

Team USA Olympic basketball star and NBA player Steph Curry said that he hopes Vice President Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election.

Curry's comments came during a press conference ahead of the Olympic basketball games in Paris, where he was asked about a longtime connection he has had with the vice president. Harris was born in Oakland, the same area where Curry's Golden State Warriors play.

In 2021, Curry presented Harris with a special jersey after snubbing the White House while Donald Trump was president.

'Kamala Harris is a great candidate, and I will support her.'

In Paris, Curry said Harris would bring "energy" to the 2024 election.

"Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign, and hopefully she’s on the ticket winning the election, but it's a big deal to say the least," Curry said in a video posted by ESPN's Coley Harvey. "She represents the Bay Area. She's been a big supporter of us, so I want to give that energy right back to her."



"Just excited on, obviously, we're representing our country. This is a monumental next couple months for our country and the direction that we’re heading. Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part and continue to unifying the country," Curry continued.

"Sports brings a lot of people together. For her in this moment, knowing what's ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now."

NBA writer Marc J. Spears posted a quote from Coach Kerr similarly endorsing Harris.

"Kamala Harris is a great candidate, and I will support her," Kerr reportedly said.

The vice president recently visited the basketball team in Las Vegas before its trip overseas.

"Our nation is cheering you on. We are so proud of you," she told the players, per NBC News. "Go to Paris and bring back that gold," she continued. Harris added that the players represent the country from "every walk of life" and highlighted their responsibility as role models.



NBA star Kevin Durant called it "an honor" for her to make the visit, while Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo said the visit was a story he'll be able to tell his "kid's kid's kids about."

Curry and Coach Kerr recently made statements after the attempted assassination of former President Trump, expressing sorrow over the situation.

"Thank God Trump wasn't hit, but it's just so demoralizing in every which way," Kerr said.

"It's obviously a very sad time in general," Curry remarked. "All the conversations around the election and the state of politics in our country, and then you have a situation like this, which just [evokes] a lot of emotions around things that we need to correct as a people."

Both Curry and Kerr then advocated for stricter gun control measures despite the shooter reportedly obtaining the gun from his father.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!