The truth about the brain-dead mother giving birth — and why it’s the right choice

When young Georgia mother Adriana Smith began experiencing persistent headaches, she sought medical help. She was given medication and sent on her way.

Tragically, her family is now in mourning. Smith suffered severe blood clots to her brain, was found unresponsive, and then declared brain-dead. However, Smith was two months pregnant at the time and is now being kept on life support in order for her to still give birth to her child.

“Of course, you’ve got pro-choicers and pro-abortion advocates saying, ‘This is so awful, this is using this woman as a lifeless incubator, and they should have just let her off life support, let the baby die,’” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey comments.

“You’ve even got some of her family members saying, ‘Oh, we should have a choice,’” she continues, disturbed. “I have said, ‘Of course, we should give this baby a chance at life.’ And I actually thought that this whole situation was being made possible by Georgia’s pro-life law, anti-abortion law.”

“I was wrong about that. It actually has nothing to do with the Georgia abortion law, and that’s exactly what the left wants you to think, what pro-abortionists want you to think, that this is because of some draconian, archaic, pro-life law in Georgia, and that this has to do with the overturning of Roe V. Wade,” Stuckey explains.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has released a statement clarifying that the hospital is not required by the pro-life law to maintain life support for a brain-dead patient, because removing life support is not an action with the purpose of terminating a pregnancy.

“It’s not the law’s fault. It might be the lawyer’s fault, it might be the hospital administration’s fault, it might be the doctor’s fault, it might be you, the activist’s fault, but it is not actually the law’s fault,” Stuckey explains.

However, one Georgia law concerning life support may be to blame.

“So Georgia code 31329 from 2007 states that doctors can’t withdraw life support from pregnant patients unless both, one, the fetus is not viable, and two, the patient had an advanced directive explicitly stating she wanted withdrawal of life-sustaining measures,” she continues.

While the news coverage is clouded with assumptions, propaganda, and mixed responses on both ends of the political spectrum — Stuckey knows where she stands.

“In this case, there’s an opportunity to save this child, and I would think that her family would want this, that the father of this child would want this, and that the mother would want this,” Stuckey says, adding, “Yes, I would absolutely sacrifice my body so that my child could live, and so that is my perspective.”

