Alex Clark reveals the scary Botox ingredient ‘no one is talking about’

In an effort to prevent wrinkles and delay aging as long as possible, more and more women in their 20s and 30s are getting Botox.

Most of these women are aware of the big risks: botulism, facial paralysis, and allergic reactions.

However, Alex Clark, host of the "Culture Apothecary" podcast, says there are additional risks women need to know about.

On the latest episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey invites Clark to share her anti-Botox testimony, including the one risk “nobody is talking about.”

Starting at age 23, Clark began getting Botox every three months, but two years ago, she cut it cold turkey when she discovered that she had an autoimmune disease.

“The last time I got Botox … I had flu-like symptoms for a week. A month goes by; I get my hair done. My hair stylist is washing my hair; she says, 'Something is not right with you; your hair is falling out,'" Clark recalls.

After having her thyroid checked, she discovered that she had Hashimoto's disease.

Clark believes that the disease was caused by a “toxin overload” that included vaccines, artificial fragrances, toxic makeup and skin care products, foods loaded with harmful ingredients, a decade of birth control, and, of course, Botox.

“My toxic load bucket had started to overflow, and that last round of Botox, I believe, is what tipped me over the edge,” she tells Allie.

If that wasn’t scary enough, there’s another risk associated with Botox that’s being kept secret.

“Everybody wants to bring up that Botox is a neurotoxin. That is true, and that is a risk in and of itself, but the ingredient that no one is talking about is a derivative of human blood,” says Clark.

“It is not disclosed to the consumer if this derivative of human blood in Botox contains the mRNA vaccine. That is a massive risk that consumers should know,” she adds.

“You have to decide for yourself as a consumer: Is it worth the risk for me?”

To hear more of Alex and Allie's conversation, watch the episode above.

