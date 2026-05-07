Allie Beth Stuckey issues stern warning to Christian right: Mocking Erika Kirk is a ‘soul sickness’ and a risky gamble with your soul

In the several months since Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s death, his widow, Erika Kirk, has faced consistent and intense online harassment, mockery of her public grief, egregious accusations, and threats from both sides of the political aisle.

Allie Beth Stuckey, BlazeTV host of “Relatable,” has been deeply disturbed by all the vitriol unleashed against Erika — especially when it comes from the "Christian" right.

No matter what Erika does, says Allie — smile, cry, stay home, or go out into public — there awaits a host of people ready to mock and accuse her.

The latest example of this occurred following the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was cut short due to a would-be assassin rushing a security checkpoint and firing multiple shots in an attempt to kill President Trump and other administration officials. A video of Erika crying and expressing a desire to go home after the incident went viral on social media, with many accusing her of faking tears and performing.

Many of those accusers, Allie points out, identify as conservative Christians.

“You are just playing this very dangerous game with your soul; you're gambling here,” says warns. “Like this is such a dangerous thing for you to have to bring before the Lord one day — that you found it to be an entertaining sport to mock someone's widow.”

It’s OK to “criticize a public figure” and express hesitation about “the official law enforcement story,” Allie concedes, as long as you do these things “without relentlessly and mercilessly mocking.” Those unable to refrain from mockery and hatred are suffering from “a soul sickness,” she argues.

“If you do feel good about [mocking Erika] and you're like, ‘Well, I don't really feel any conviction. I think that this is fine,’ that's not an indication that what you're doing is OK,” she declares. “That's an indication that you are callous; that you worship the god of self; you worship the god of money; you worship the god of entertainment; you worship the god of sensationalism — not the God of scripture.”

“If you keep feeling good about and finding joy in the mockery of a widow, that is an indication of the absence of the Holy Spirit in your life. It just is,” she continues, “and that's not Allie Stuckey’s judgment, OK? That is the nature of the Holy Spirit because he is the convictor.”

Many of the most horrific injustices in the history of the world, she reminds, happened because callousness to the suffering of others became normalized.

“It takes one person being willing to go out there and consistently dehumanize and consistently deride, and then it takes a few people being entertained by it, and then more people being entertained by it, and then it becomes less of a person that you're talking about, and it just becomes this abstract thing,” says Allie. “These people talking about Erika, I don't even think they see her as a person.”

“When someone's humanity in your mind goes away, you can justify anything,” she warns.

And when we become numb to widows' suffering specifically — that’s even more dangerous territory, at least spiritually, Allie argues.

Citing Isaiah 1:17, Psalm 68:5, and Exodus 22:22-24, she says, “It seems like [widows are] something that's super important to God.”

For the people who may not be mocking or deriding Erika but are constantly criticizing her role as TPUSA’s CEO, claiming she should be at home with her kids instead, Allie has a blunt message: “I promise you that Erika loves her kids more than you do. ... I promise you that she thinks about their well-being and thinks about what is best for them more than you do.”

If anyone is concerned about Erika or her children, the best thing they can do is to pray, she says.

When it comes to Erika Kirk or any public figure, Allie stresses that she’s “not even asking for us to all agree” because “we can all have opinions.”

“I'm asking for some humanity here, right?” she says, “And I've just been super disappointed in some people who used to be in my audience who have just become so merciless when it comes to this woman.”

“This is like a huge indication of just very dark spiritual sickness, and it grieves me. I’m really praying about it.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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