Gold Star families roast Kamala Harris: ‘Where were you on August 26? Nowhere near Arlington Cemetery'

Former President Donald Trump honored the thirteen service members who died in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal three years ago this past weekend when he joined the families of three of the fallen for a private event at Arlington National Cemetery.

While Trump was honoring their lives, President Joe Biden was vacationing on the beach, and Kamala Harris stayed home — though both of them were invited.

In addition, no military or other government officials lost their jobs over the disastrous withdrawal, and many of those who lost loved ones are understandably enraged.

“Of course, that’s not how our kakistocracy works. That’s not how our bureaucracy works. You get to fail upward as long as you tow the line on progressive ideology, just ask Anthony Fauci,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

While Kamala didn’t show her respects at the ceremony, she did take the opportunity to bash Trump for “politicizing the ceremony” and disrespecting sacred ground.

“She certainly has no moral high ground,” Stuckey says. “She has no place to criticize Donald Trump for being self-serving in any way. She’s just jealous that she decided to make this misstep that she was not there to honor these fallen soldiers even though she had the choice.”

Kamala took to social media platform X to air out her criticism of Trump, and the former president’s response was a heavy hitter, to say the least.

Trump quote tweeted Kamala’s original post with a video of the Gold Star families who lost loved ones that day. In the video, the families criticized the Biden administration for the actions it took that resulted in the tragic withdrawal.

One man featured in the video said that each of the thirteen families affected have “been waiting over three years” and haven’t even received a phone call.

“Where were you and Joe Biden on August 26, 2024? Nowhere near Arlington Cemetery,” another family member said in the video.

In a letter of support for Trump from the Gold Star families, Kamala Harris was accused of “disgracefully twisting this sacred moment into a political ploy.”

“Vice President Harris has repeatedly ignored us, showing a complete lack of empathy and accountability. Her actions both in the failure of the Afghanistan withdrawal and in her disgraceful politicization of this anniversary have shown that she lacks the judgment, compassion, and leadership required for commander-in-chief,” the letter continued.

“That is very, very powerful,” Stuckey says. “Good for Trump for allowing them to use their words, because they speak volumes now.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.