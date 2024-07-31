Baphomet, drag queens, and the Olympics' SATANIC symbolism

The Olympics Games are no longer just a place for the greatest athletes in the world to prove that they are the greatest athletes in the world.



As of 2024, it’s apparently now a place to openly mock Christianity and feature satanic symbolism.

To kick off the turn from tradition, Snoop Dogg was featured in the Olympic parade — but his presence isn’t the only issue. The rapper wore a Baphomet necklace around his neck. Baphomet is a pagan god more recently adopted as a symbol for the Satanic Temple.

“It is really disturbing to see this display, to see this made into some kind of golden image, golden idol that Snoop Dogg is wearing around his neck,” says Allie Beth Stuckey, BlazeTV host of “Relatable."

Snoop Dogg also released a video a few years ago in which he depicted himself murdering Donald Trump.

“He depicted himself murdering Donald Trump, murdering a sitting president, and we’ve decided that this person needs to be a mascot for the United States, he needs to carry the torch for America,” Stuckey adds.

Snoop Dogg was joined in the parade by three French drag queens, and it only got worse from there.

The opening ceremony featured a “drag queen Last Supper,” where the performers were seated in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus and his apostles. An overweight woman took Jesus’ place in the middle.

Later, a nearly naked man, painted blue, appeared as a portrayal of Dionysus, the god of winemaking, vegetation, fertility, and ecstasy.

Christians are understandably offended, despite critics claiming they simply have a “persecution complex.”

“Even if that were the case, this is still a celebration of paganism. This is still a celebration of the subversion of the natural and the good and the beautiful,” Stuckey says. “They admit that this was supposed to be a celebration of promiscuity and indulgence.”

“You are promoting ugliness. You are promoting disorder. You are promoting sin. You are promoting a kind of decadence and immorality that has led to the downfall of many societies before us and is currently leading to the decay and the destruction of the West today,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.