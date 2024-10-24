Did Russell Moore just call Allie Beth Stuckey a Nazi?

Pro-lifers have been thrown behind bars for peacefully protesting the killing of unborn babies at abortion clinics, and Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” has seen it for what it is.

It’s the persecution of Christians, which she explained in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) as “the least of these.”

“‘The least of these’ is referring to persecuted Christians, not the poor. So, I’m voting for the set of policies that will best protect the truly least of these: Jack Phillips, Joan Bell, David Daleiden & other believers who have had their lives ruined by progressive activists. No chance I could vote for the party that routinely targets Christians for harassment, discrimination & lawfare,” Stuckey wrote.

“I hear a lot from Christians who are voting Democrat that they are voting for the least of these, they are voting for the most vulnerable, they’re voting for the poor, and they see the Democrat Party as the party that is helping these communities,” she says.

However, Stuckey believes these Democrats are outsourcing their compassion to the government. And that’s impossible, as even under the current administration that talks as if it champions the poor, you will go to jail if you can’t afford to pay your taxes.

While her criticism of Democrat voting was a sound one, Russell Moore, the editor in chief of Christianity Today, went so far as to call her a “Nazi.”

“If one is embarrassed by the miracles or morality of Jesus, one can always demythologize him with all the fervor of a 19th-century German scholar. If one is embarrassed by the compassion or empathy of Jesus, one can demythologize him there too, with all the frenzy of a 20th-century German soldier,” Moore wrote in a recent article.

Moore went on to say that “when confronted with the suffering of human beings around you, making the point that those who are suffering are less than ‘the least of these’ is no argument at all.”

“He is presupposing that I am arguing that Christians are never to care for the poor, or that the Bible never tells us to care for the poor, or that Jesus never tells us to care for the poor. That was not my argument. That is not even close to what I said,” Stuckey says.

“Russell Moore is saying that because of this interpretation,” she continues, “that I am like these soldiers that put Jewish children into gas chambers. Like I just want us to really feel the weight of his words there, because just because you are good at words, just because you are a wordsmith, doesn’t mean that you can throw out comparisons to a 20th-century German soldier flippantly.”

“I just want to sit in this for a second. He just likened me, a mom of three, trying to navigate the craziness of our culture, which with as much clarity and courage as God can give me, someone that he disagrees with politically and I guess theologically, to a soldier who placed innocent Jewish children and babies in concentration camps.”

“That’s how Russell Moore, the editor in chief of Christianity Today, functions, argues, disagrees with a believer,” she adds.

