Denver pastor refuses to stay silent: ‘To stay silent on biblical issues is to be complicit with evil’

Pastor Jeff Schwarzentraub of Brave Church in Denver, Colorado, says the cultural transformation of his once-conservative state has forced him to confront a difficult reality: What were once seen as political debates are now deeply biblical issues.

“People do not migrate to Denver for community. They migrate for hedonism,” he tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable,” explaining that it’s “the happiest group of lost people on the entire planet.”

“It’s crazy how Colorado has turned so deeply secular and progressive. It didn’t used to be that way. It was a conservative stronghold for a long time, and then I guess migration from the blue states, maybe even immigration, just changed the demographics, changed the politics, and now it kind of helps, along with California, Oregon, and Washington, lead the charge for progressive radicalism,” Stuckey comments.

“Like we’re talking the most radical transgender ideology in the country has been passed legislatively in the state of Colorado,” she adds.

The pastor explains that 2020 is when Colorado took a turn for the worse, telling Stuckey that when he refused to shut down his church to combat COVID, the church received “threats from the health department, from Christians, saying ‘You don’t love us, you don’t care.’”

“And what we’ve seen is just this whole progressive ideology move. So there was a House Bill 1312 that got passed. It got modified a little bit because people put up a big fight, but basically, in Colorado, what they’re trying to do is be able to take your kids, be able to castrate them, or do whatever they want, without your permission,” he explains.

While he was raised not to get involved in politics and to instead focus on religion, he notes that these issues have changed from "right and left” to “right and wrong.”

“And so everything that I feel like I get involved with that’s quote-unquote ‘political,’ they’re just biblical issues. So the transgender issue, that’s a biblical issue. That’s not a political issue. God created two genders, male and female. You can’t even get out of Genesis chapter 1 and not believe that,” he says.



“I have no desire to make a political run. I have no desire to get involved. But to stay silent on biblical issues is to be complicit with evil, and I just won’t do it,” he adds.

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