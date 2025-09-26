Feminist outlet Jezebel posted witch curse on Charlie Kirk two days before his murder

On September 8, just two days before Charlie Kirk was struck with an assassin’s bullet while speaking on his college campus tour, Jezebel, a far-left feminist outlet, published an article titled "We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk.”

After Charlie’s death, the outlet updated the article with an editor’s note claiming the piece was satirical with no intent for physical harm. A couple of days later, the article was removed from the website entirely.

But many Charlie supporters didn’t buy Jezebel’s fauxpology, nor its claims of satire. Numerous conservative commentators, media outlets, and online voices took the curse at face value, believing Charlie’s fate was indeed spurred by witches summoning dark supernatural forces.

While Allie Beth Stuckey, BlazeTV host of “Relatable,” thinks Jezebel is “secular, left-wing, degenerate, demonic, disgusting nonsense,” she knows the truth about curses: They can’t touch God’s children.

However, Allie doesn’t buy Jezebel’s claim that the article was just a joke. “This demonic outlet ... tried to harness the powers of Satan to attack this emissary of light and goodness and the gospel,” she says.

But their nefarious efforts failed because God protects His children from curses.

“As we pray and as we put on the full armor of God as we read in Ephesians 6, I want to assure you, Christian, of your protection. I want to assure you, Christian, that you are covered by the blood of the lamb,” she says.

While Christians certainly experience trials and suffering in life, they are “not under the curse of the darkness” but rather “under the protection and the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Allie cites three verses as evidence of this encouraging truth:

Galatians 3:13-14: “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us — for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who is hanged on a tree’ — so that in Christ Jesus the blessing of Abraham might come to the Gentiles, so that we might receive the promised Spirit through faith.”

Colossians 1:13-14: “He has delivered us from the domain of darkness and transferred us to the kingdom of His beloved Son, in Whom we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins.”

1 John 1:7: “But if we walk in the light, as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin.”

Our protection through Jesus, Allie says, means that we cannot be possessed by demons or cursed by dark powers.

We can, as evidenced by the book of Job, experience grief, loss, and suffering. “But nothing can befall you outside of God's sovereignty,” she reminds.

