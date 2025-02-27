Slaves on human egg farms: Why IVF and human trafficking go hand in hand

While IVF has been sold as a way to help couples simply struggling with fertility issues, the artificial process has proven to be a slippery, increasingly dystopian slope.

“According to the Daily Mail, around 100 women have been kept as slaves on a human egg farm located in the Eastern European country of Georgia, run by a Chinese criminal organization,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” tells Katy Faust, author and founder of the children’s rights organization Them Before Us.

“These eggs are being sold all across the world. These women are being pumped with drugs, being strapped down, their eggs extracted — I’m sure without anesthesia — that’s a very painful process, and their eggs are being sold to willing buyers, probably at a pretty low price,” Stuckey continues.

“That is literally happening. That’s not a conspiracy theory,” she adds.

Faust notes that one of the women had to pay a certain amount to leave the farm, and when she was able to leave, she reported it for prostitution.

“What do we expect, right? When you want to make a lab-made baby, you need three things. You need sperm, you need egg, and you need womb. Sperm is very easy to get to, easy to access, that’s why it tends to be much more affordable. Eggs are much harder to get to. Women typically release one a month,” Faust says.

“So if you want to purchase a batch of eggs, women have to go through these medically risky processes of injecting themselves with hormones and then hyper-stimulating their ovaries and then laparoscopically extracting them,” she continues.

“And that is why human eggs are, by weight, one of the most expensive commodities on the planet. It’s very, very, hard to get to. And then the third part is the womb, and that is actually harder to get to,” she adds.

That’s why surrogacy and trafficking go hand in hand.

“There’s a high demand for wombs. Not as many people want to offer their wombs, and so you do have women that are being captured, coerced, trafficked into being surrogates or illegal surrogacy rings being run out of Cambodia, so that they can feed what is often a huge demand in China,” Faust says.

“There’s a huge demand for these specific female aspects of reproduction, and it stuns me because it’s like everything that women have to offer, every part of their body that is so special and distinct from men, there’s a market for that,” she adds.

