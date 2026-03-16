James Talarico's dangerous rise to prominence

It’s not just James Talarico’s recent win against Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Texas) in the Democrat primary for Senate that has turned Talarico into one of the most talked-about politicians in the state.

After first being elected to the Texas House in 2018, he gained national attention when clips of his speeches went viral online — especially his opposition to legislation involving the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms.

“How did this person with all of these kooky beliefs rise to such prominence?” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey asks on “Relatable.”

“He was first elected as a Texas House representative in 2018 after he defeated Republican Cynthia Flores. And he rose to prominence a couple of years ago, when he went viral for his videos of speeches on the Texas House floor opposing the legislation to display the Ten Commandments in Texas classrooms,” she explains, before playing a clip of Talarico explaining why he is against the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

“Forcing our religion onto Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and atheist students is not love. Forcing teachers to put up a poster in their classrooms against their wills is not love. Love does no harm to a neighbor,” Talarico said.

“I bet he would argue, though, that Christian teachers could be forced to call a child by the wrong preferred pronouns or could be forced to teach things about the acceptance of LGBTQ ideology even though it opposes their worldview,” Stuckey comments.

Stuckey also points out that in order to understand Western civilization or American history, children should be taught about Christianity.

“You can’t understand America without understanding Christianity, without knowing the Bible, without understanding the Ten Commandments,” she says. “So even just from a literary or historical educational perspective, displaying the Ten Commandments, I think, is really foundational in understanding the country that we live in.”

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