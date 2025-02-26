Jane Fonda lectures Republicans on ‘empathy’— and laughs about the murder of pro-lifers

Liberals everywhere are sharing Jane Fonda’s acceptance speech for her SAG Life Achievement Award — but what they don’t know is that while she might believe she means what she says, her actions tell a different story.

“Make no mistake. Empathy is not weak or ‘woke,’” Fonda said in her speech. “And by the way, ‘woke’ just means you give a damn about other people.”

Fonda has been an activist for decades, beginning in the 1960s.

“Maybe you weren’t alive during this time, but you heard about it when she posed for a picture in the 1960s with an anti-aircraft missile in North Vietnam,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains. “South Vietnamese and Americans were obviously very upset about this because it seemed like a stunt to show that she is pro-communism.”

In March 2023, Fonda also joked about murdering pro-life politicians and activists with her friends on “The View.”

“We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are. We’re not going back,” Fonda said. When the other panelists asked what women could do outside of protesting or marching, she replied, “I thought about murder.”

“She’s sitting there very seriously looking off to the side so everyone knows she’s serious, we should murder pro-lifers. Shouldn’t be surprising at all that the very people who believe that we should murder unborn babies also want to kill people outside of the womb for disagreeing with them,” Stuckey comments, adding, “But now she gets to lecture us on empathy.”

During her SAG speech, Fonda also said, “A whole lot of people are going to be really hurt by what is happening, what is coming our way, even if they’re of a different political persuasion. We need to call upon our empathy and not judge, but listen from our hearts and welcome them into our tent.”

“We are going to need a big tent to resist successfully what’s coming at us,” she added.

“So she thinks, you know, Trump is a fascist, and we’re going to have tyranny and totalitarianism. She expects people who voted for Trump to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, Jane Fonda, all of you liberals were right, Kamala Harris really would have been a great president,’” Stuckey says.

“Well, it’s not going to happen. And by the way, their empathy gets people killed. Their empathy means killing babies in the womb, mutilating kids' bodies, opening the border so more Laken Rileys die, releasing murderers from prison. All so Jane Fonda and other people can feel better about themselves,” she continues.

“And that is why it is not healthy empathy, but it’s actually toxic empathy. Ignoring the true victims on the other side of the moral question,” she adds.

