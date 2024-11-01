Kamala’s hauntingly cruel past: Jailing a mother for having a sick child

According to Kamala Harris and the Democrats, Donald Trump will weaponize the Department of Justice and jail his political opponents.

While Trump was already in office for four years and did not do anything of the sort, the Biden-Harris administration has done exactly what it's predicting Trump will do — and to innocent American citizens who disagree with the administration politically.

But weaponization of the DOJ hasn’t happened solely under Biden’s reign, and if you dig a little deeper into Kamala’s past, you’ll see that she’s been using her power to hurt innocent American citizens for more than just political disagreements for a very long time.

One horrific example of this is when Kamala was San Francisco district attorney in the mid-2000s. The now vice president filed charges against a handful of San Francisco parents whose elementary school-aged children were consistently missing school.

“She was very proud of this endeavor,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments. “She really bragged about it, and a lot of parents sadly and unjustly lost their jobs, lost their freedom, lost much of their wealth, or their ability to even pay the bills because of Kamala Harris’ overbearing truancy policy.”

And brag she did.

“I believe a child going without an education is tantamount to a crime. So I decided I was going to start prosecuting parents for truancy,” Kamala said in a clip from 2010 during which she followed up by laughing that her staff was “concerned.”

While it was funny to Kamala, it was not funny to those who were actually affected.

One mother, Cheree Peoples, was handcuffed in her pajamas in front of the press — who had collaborated with Kamala to capture the moment — because she had been struggling to care for her daughter who had been suffering in the hospital with sickle cell anemia.

The school was well aware of Peoples’ plight and was negotiating a plan to provide accommodation so the student could be educated in the hospital and at home. However, because the plan was not yet arranged, she was technically “truant.”

“This mother faced jail time because of the policy that Harris advocated for, and even after the facts of the situation were revealed, prosecutors continued to pursue the struggling mother, exacerbating her difficulties,” Stuckey explains.

Cheree lost her job, could not pay her rent, and became homeless. Her daughter was hospitalized while she stood trial.

“That’s Kamala Harris. She is cruel,” Stuckey says.

