Leftist calls Christian Camp Mystic ‘whites only,’ compares tragedy to deportations

The death toll continues to climb after tragic flash floods struck Central Texas, particularly in Kerrville, where the Guadalupe River surged and claimed over 100 lives.

Of those lives missing or taken, some of the most devastating have been the young campers and counselors from Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' camp.

The aftermath is undeniably horrific for all involved. And while help is offered, heroism is plenty, and prayers are being sent around the globe, the left sees not just the lives lost and homes destroyed but an opportunity to spread blame.

Rosie O’Donnell wasted no time doing just that, pointing the finger at President Trump for the disaster.

“These are going to be the results we’re going to start to see on a daily basis because he’s put this country in so much danger by his horrible, horrible decisions and this ridiculously immoral bill that he’s just signed into law as Republicans cheered. People will die as a result, and they’ve started to already,” O’Donnell said in a TikTok video.

“The people most likely to complain in situations like this are the people least likely to help. The people most likely to pray in situations like this are also the people most likely to help,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says.

However, even worse than O’Donnell’s sentiment — which is heavily reflected by those on the left — are those who are blaming the Texans whose lives were lost to the flood.

Texas pediatrician Dr. Christina Propst said in a post on Facebook, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.”

“So as children are dying, as people are losing their lives, the first thing in this Democrat’s mind is, well, they get what they voted for, because they voted for Donald Trump. Again, cuts to FEMA had nothing to do with this,” Stuckey comments, disgusted.

Propst has now been fired, but she’s far from the only one who has let party politics destroy her sense of kindness and morality.

A former Houston appointee who served on the Houston Food Insecurity Board, Sadie Perkins, claimed on TikTok that Camp Mystic is “whites only.”

“You have carved out an all-white, whites-only enclave in East Texas for your white children. Yeah, I have a problem with that. I have a big problem with that. Once again, this is no shade to the girls. I hope they all get found. But once again, y’all have to understand the climate that we’re living in,” Perkins said.

“They want you to have sympathy for these people. They want you to get out of your bed and to come out of your home and go to find these people and to donate your money to go find these people. Meanwhile, they are deporting your family members. Meanwhile, they’re setting up concentration camps and prisons for your family members,” she continued.

“And I need y’all to keep that in mind before y’all get out there and put on your rain boots and go find these little girls,” she added.

Stuckey is disturbed, noting that while these women have said horrible things, there are men and women out there helping find the missing.

“This is showing the best of humanity in the rescue efforts that we have and the courage that we’ve seen — and the very worst of humanity who just cannot understand what it means for an image bearer of God to lose their life,” Stuckey says.

