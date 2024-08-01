DEMONIC storybook Bible sold to KIDS by a transgender atheist

A book that spreads the word of God to children through the use of Lego-built scenes sounds like a cute idea, right?

Well, it could have been if the book in question, “The Brick Bible,” was actually promoting the word of God. Instead, it does the opposite.

The “Bible” is distributed at vacation Bible schools and sold to believers as containing scripture — but the book itself was created by an atheist who uses the book to argue against the God of the Bible rather than guide children to Him.

“The problem is that it is actually explicit. It is extremely gory, it is not theologically accurate, and it seems that it is actually meant to shock and disturb,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

The book was first published in 2001 and included the first six stories from the Book of Genesis. In the next decade, almost 5,000 biblical scenes were added and illustrated through Lego blocks.

“It depicts Bible stories in a way that is not only violent but sexually graphic. It ridicules the nature and character of God by making Him only seem garish,” Stuckey explains, adding, “It’s attempting to make a case against the God of the Bible.”

Unsurprisingly, the author, Brendan Powell Smith, came out as transgender in 2015 and refers to himself as a “blue haired transgender lesbian atheist.”

The book also depicts scenes of eunuch’s cutting off their own genitals, as well as rape.

“It’s just so insidious. It’s so sneaky, it’s so sly. It’s so much like Satan to make a book like this that looks cheery and loving on the outside, that really on the inside is a poor depiction of what God is,” Stuckey says.

