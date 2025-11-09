Antifreeze ice cream and pesticide tea: Why it's time to ditch processed foods

If you read the label on your favorite "healthy" food, the chances are high that you’re going to be extremely disappointed — and maybe even inspired to make a massive change.

And that’s exactly what happened when Christian homesteader Michelle Visser took a harder look at what she was putting in her body.

“I had been a junk food junkie my whole life, and I had been eating processed food my whole life,” Visser tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

“I started looking at the ingredients of the processed food, and I started realizing, well, instead of using this little pack of taco seasoning, I could make my own taco seasoning. And instead of buying this ice cream that has antifreeze as one of its ingredients, I could make my own ice cream,” Visser explains.

“What differences did you see in your own body and in the health of your family when you started making those changes?” Stuckey asks.

“So much more energy and just zest for life and a really good feeling about food that I had never had before,” she responds, telling Stuckey that the difference between opening up a cardboard box and making your own food from scratch is staggering.

“It just doesn’t give you the satisfaction and the creativity that real food can give you,” she says. “So I started feeling much better in that way. Just more energy, sleeping better, just really good overall.”

Stuckey points out that in many cases, removing processed foods from diets does alleviate a lot of chronic symptoms people may have had.

“It’s not just one quick fix, but you know, a lot of the things that people in America struggle with today, when it comes to our gut, when it comes to our skin, a lot of the things that start with our digestion, they can be alleviated, or helped a lot, by what we do in the kitchen,” Stuckey says.

And Visser has some shocking news for those who believe they’re being healthy by drinking tea every night.

“It turns out it’s one of the most heavily unregulated, yet heavily sprayed with pesticide food or drink that you can eat,” she tells Stuckey, explaining that even when the tea is “organic,” it may come in a toxic bleached bag.

“So maybe loose leaf tea is the way to go,” Stuckey says.

“That’s what I recommend,” Visser agrees.

