Meet the USAID-funded Christian ministry fueling illegal immigration

In an effort to end reckless government spending, Donald Trump has placed a 90-day freeze on the U.S. Agency for International Development, the federal branch tasked with administering humanitarian aid and development assistance in foreign countries.

While USAID is supposed to be funding organizations that alleviate poverty, provide disaster relief, and promote democracy and civil society abroad – all in accordance with American interests – it’s instead been funneling tax dollars into programs that promote transgenderism and other LGBTQ+ causes, abortion, DEI, climate change, and every other progressive initiative.

Even Christian organizations that receive funding from USAID are complicit in the corruption, says Allie Beth Stuckey.





For example, World Relief is a Christian evangelical organization whose mission is to “boldly engage the world’s greatest crises in partnership with the church.” While that sounds like a solid biblical mission, World Relief receives a huge percentage of its funding from USAID and other federal agencies and has adopted “progressive leanings.”

One of World Relief’s main functions, Allie explains, is to “help resettle thousands of refugees referred to the United States by the United Nations Refugee Agency,” which is a good thing.

“Helping legitimate refugees resettle and assimilate into the United States, making sure that they are taken care of, that they can get up on their feet and work jobs — that mission in itself, of course, is not wrong and is something that Christians should be a part of,” she says.

However, World Relief as well as other government-funded Christian NGOs, have been used to “receive, process, and transport illegal aliens,” enabling more human trafficking, drug peddling, and other crime.

“There is such a dark underbelly of Christian-in-name-only organizations funding and fueling some of the most deleterious, progressive causes, including illegal mass migration,” says Allie.

“I’m sure World Relief has done some really good work. I'm sure that they have responded to crises around the world in a way that we would applaud. They should do that, but if they are at all enabling illegal immigration, then that is a huge problem. ... The fact alone that they are in cahoots with the government and still call themselves an NGO — that's a problem,” she adds.

World Relief’s website is further evidence of its progressive ideology.

Allie reads from one article in which the organization “debunks” myths related to the “undocumented.”

If that euphemism — “the undocumented” — wasn’t sufficient evidence of World Relief’s leftist ideology, the article argues that “refugees and other immigrants don't increase crime rates” and that they are actually “less likely to commit crimes than native born Americans.”

To hear more on World Relief and Allie’s analysis, watch the episode above.

