United Methodist Church REJECTS God’s word to embrace LGBTQ, changes pronouns to was/were

Several years ago, there was a split in the United Methodist Church over the issue of whether or not the church should be “gay affirming.”

“It also had to do with gay clergy, and I’m talking openly gay, affirming homosexuality, homosexual relationships, as what they would call holy, normal, fine, on the same plane as a heterosexual actual marriage,” Allie Beth Stuckey explains.

Now, the controversy is continuing.

Last Wednesday, delegates at the United Methodist Church General Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, voted to overturn the church’s historic discipline and doctrine on homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

The ruling was approved by a 692-to-51 vote and approves of removing the language that prohibited the ordination of self-avowed practicing homosexuals from the book of discipline.

“What has happened is that progressives, after they basically took over the UMC in 2019, they have hollowed out the Methodist Church, the Methodist denomination, and have decided we are going to abandon Christianity, we’re going to abandon church history, we are going to abandon our creeds, we are going to abandon the Bible all together,” Stuckey says.

“And we are going to then, in essence, abandon Christianity,” she adds.

“This is always what happens when you abandon Scripture,” she continues. “When you decide that the Bible is not authoritative, when you decide that your opinion or cultural changes or social whims have more authority than the word of God, then you will always end up conforming to the spirit of the age.”

“And sexual depravity, and the feelings that you have, the lust that you have, of course will take precedence over what God’s word says. You will change the definitions of holiness, you will change the definitions of sin and repentance, you will change the very definitions of right and wrong.”

