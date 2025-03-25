Nicole Shanahan shares dark side of ‘tech wife mafia’: 'Groundwork for the Great Reset'

When Allie Beth Stuckey sat down with RFK Jr.’s former running mate, Nicole Shanahan, to hear the incredible story of her recent conversion to Christianity, a deeply personal subject came up: Shanahan’s ex-husband, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, with whom she shares daughter Echo, 6.

When Echo was 18 months old, she was diagnosed with autism, and Shanahan made the incredibly difficult decision to sell her business so that she could better meet her daughter’s needs. This all happened during the height of 2020’s COVID lockdowns.

When Shanahan ventured “knee-deep [into] the autism literature,” her world was flipped upside down when she learned that the condition is “biomedical,” meaning it’s an environmentally triggered disorder that manifests not just in the brain but also in the body.

This put her in an incredibly difficult situation as a member of the “tech wife mafia.”

She strongly suspected that her daughter’s autism was the result of a vaccine, but she was married to a heavyweight at Google — a company that played a critical role in the censorship that took place during the pandemic regarding ensuring that the pro-vaccine narrative was pushed and all skepticism silenced.

“There was a very, very deep centralized [COVID] narrative, and Google really was the leader in making sure that that narrative was 'the truth.' They censored so many voices,” she says. “And I found myself married to the guy that started the company.”

“It’s a big problem for anyone to find themselves in,” she admits.

“Can you tell me a little bit more about what [the tech wife] world is like? How deeply indoctrinated is it in progressive ideology?” Allie asks.

“I think at the heart of the progressive billionaire wife mafia is a real desire to want to be liked, to give back, and to be celebrated for doing good work,” is Shanahan’s honest answer.

“Then the wealth sets in,” she adds, noting that the money comes in “not necessarily because their tech husband is an exceptional entrepreneur,” but rather because “the government helped fund their husband at some point along the way.”

“If you look at the history of Google or the history of Facebook or the history of Apple … these companies didn’t just spring up out of nowhere. They came through institutional backing at some point,” Shanahan explains. “And so it’s no surprise that the intertwining between the Democratic Party, which is so prevalent in California, and these companies has just always been there.”

“I don’t think that the wives necessarily are bad people, but I think that their worlds are so small, and they actually have no idea how small those worlds are because they can’t break free of it, and they feel this need to contribute to these causes that are within that very small sphere of influence, and that’s their only litmus test of am I valuable or am I not valuable?” she says.

If that wasn’t sad enough, according to Shanahan, these women are also pawns in the game of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” a nefarious world domination plot wrapped in false humanitarianism.

“The tech mafia wives, I believe, were kind of being conscripted in many ways, and their money was especially being conscripted in to set the groundwork for the Great Reset, specifically through a network of NGO advisers, relationship with Hollywood, relationship with Davos, and their own companies.”

These women, she says, lead incredibly busy lives; “their kids oftentimes have health issues”; “a lot of them have relationship issues with their husbands; and a lot of them themselves are medicated on SSRIs and antidepressants … so it’s chaos, and these women find their meaning through their philanthropic work.”

“My self-worth was my philanthropic work,” Shanahan confessed. “I really believed that I was giving black communities a chance to rise up out of oppression. I really believed I was helping indigenous communities rise up out of oppression.”

But when she took an honest look at what all that money was actually accomplishing, she realized that the communities were actually getting worse in every area.

These tech mafia wives, however, don’t understand that their money and time are actually being funneled into a fundamentally “broken” system that “makes everybody worse off.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.