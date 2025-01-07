Incoming Trump administration: Pro-life Christians must ‘hold the line’

As Joe Biden’s disastrous reign over the nation comes to an end and Donald Trump’s second presidency nears, conservatives across the country couldn’t be more excited.

Especially considering that conservatives are unified as ever on some core cultural issues that have been disrupting the lives of all Americans — including children.

According to a recent poll from the Pew Research Center, 92% of Trump supporters believe that biological sex is not mutable, and only a delusional 7% said a person can be a man or a woman even if that is different from the sex they were assigned at birth.

Eighty-nine percent of Trump supporters said that gun ownership does more to increase than decrease safety, and 83% viewed the criminal justice system as not tough enough on criminals.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” is thrilled with what she’s seen and believes the chaos of 2020 and what followed is what helped push many fence-sitters over the edge into conservative territory.

“As people saw the light, took them a few years, and the craziness of COVID, and the corruption that was all exposed there, I actually think that helped Trump win in 2024. And because of that, we have a broad coalition,” Stuckey says.

“We have new people that we have brought into the fold on the conservative side, on the Republican side, that were not there previously, who don’t share all of our values. We’ve got a lot of people in the Make America Healthy Again movement that I really appreciate and whose boldness is an example to us all,” she continues.

However, this has brought in pro-choice voters as well.

“So that means conservatives, and in particular, conservative Christians, we have our role to play in holding the line. I’m not saying we should excise the moderates out of our party, I’m not saying that there is no room for the RFK [Jr.] types, the people who would have never voted for Trump a few years ago but have seen the light on a few issues but aren’t conservative on other issues,” Stuckey says.

“I’m not saying we shouldn't partner with them and link arms with them. They were necessary to winning this election, so I’m thankful for them. But that doesn’t mean that we as Christians abandon our priorities,” she adds.

