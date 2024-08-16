The redefinition of pro-life — and the ‘religious’ cowards promoting it

Many Christians see the definition of pro-life as defending the lives of the unborn. However, over time, the meaning of the term has shifted — and it’s made its way into the church.

“They’ve been very propagandized into believing that any restriction on abortion, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, all that stuff, they will not say that restrictions are good,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” tells the founder of the 1916 Project, Seth Gruber.

“They’ll say, ‘Well, I’m holistically pro-life,' or 'I’m womb to tomb pro-life,’ which really just means that they’re for like liberal immigration law, they’re against the death penalty, but they’re for abortion,” Stuckey adds.

“The redefinition of pro-life has been a war that’s been waging for probably over a decade now,” Gruber agrees. “It’s been progressives who call themselves Christians and act full-blown, anti-God, atheist, materialist progressives who have seeked to influence people like David Platt, Matt Chandler, Russell Moore, Lecrae, Jackie Hill Perry, T.D. Jakes — shall I continue?”

These progressives have been able to influence people through the twisting the word of God, which has manifested in ways other than abortion.

“You got to take the jab, because you know, you don’t want people to die, love your neighbor,” Gruber mocks, adding that “what they’ve done is they’ve defined pro-life from the protection of life in the womb to the allegedly quality of life outside the womb.”

This, Gruber says, has been pushed by Russell Moore, who used to be at the ERLC. The ERLC is the political arm of the largest Protestant denomination in the country. He’s now the editor in chief of Christianity Today.

“A lot of these people,” Gruber explains, “have done a lot to influence believers to accept this new redefinition of pro-life. And so, he who fights everywhere fights nowhere. So if now to be pro-life means that I’ve got to do all this other stuff that allegedly improves quality of life outside the womb, then how the heck am I supposed to ever end the killing of babies in the womb?”

“It’s very important for us to be clear and push back on what pro-life actually means, and so I have lost a lot of friends and I’ve watched a lot of people capitulate over the last few years because they’ve accepted this new redefinition,” he adds.

