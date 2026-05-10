PROOF: They tried to force Christians to comply — or lose their funding

What began as a Supreme Court ruling on workplace discrimination quickly became a sweeping federal campaign to enforce gender ideology across American life — and Camille Varone, senior counsel at the DOJ, has proof.

According to the DOJ’s 2026 report by the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, the Biden administration expanded the 2020 Bostock decision far beyond its original scope and used it to rewrite Title IX guidance, pressure public schools, and challenge religious exemptions.

Varone tells BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey that the Biden administration “created all sorts of new memorandums, guidance materials, and threatened across the board doctors, schools, school lunch programs, and girls’ sports with compliance, with their views of gender ideology, at risk of losing federal funding.”

“It sounds like you’re saying the Biden administration really weaponized against Christian institutions, individuals, and schools,” Stuckey comments.

The Biden administration also used the Department of Agriculture to tell public schools that if they did not abide by the rewrite of Title IX and allow boys into girls’ bathrooms, they would not receive SNAP funds, and it considered requests for religious exemptions as “harmful conduct to be regulated.”

“So, they really wanted to use this rewrite of Title IX, this transgender issue specifically, to push back on Christians and Christian institutions exercising our beliefs about biology and gender,” she continues. “Is that right?”

“That’s exactly right,” Varone responds.

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