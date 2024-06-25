Public school WIN: Ten Commandments now REQUIRED in all Louisiana classrooms

The state of Louisiana has just become the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. Those who reject the change are claiming this violates separation of church and state as well as the First Amendment.

While Allie Beth Stuckey believes the negative reaction is “understandable,” she calls it the “wrong way to think about this story.”

The legislation was signed into law by Louisiana's Republican Gov. Jeff Landry last Wednesday. The law requires a posterized display of the Ten Commandments in a large, easily readable font in all public classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities.

Each poster will be paired with a four paragraph context statement explaining how the Ten Commandments were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries.

Opponents, like the ACLU, claim the law will “keep children who have different beliefs from feeling safe at school.”

“The ACLU is extremely communist in nature, and it consistently is on the side of opposing constitutional rights if that means defending progressivism. They are much closer to progressive ideologues than they are to constitutionalists,” Stuckey explains.

While detractors claim the law violates the separation of church and state, Stuckey notes that “the separation of church and state is a principle, a concept, that is not found in the Constitution.”

“It’s not found in the Declaration of Independence,” she continues. “That phrase is found in a letter from Thomas Jefferson to Danbury Baptist in 1802.”

“It is a principle that was established, that was acknowledged really, more for the protection of the church, so that the state would not pray upon the church, more than the church praying upon the state,” she adds.

While she disagrees with the detractors, she has a theory as to why they’re so against the move.

“They do not want students to think that America is exceptional, that it was based on really good, timeless, tested, and true values, that it was Christianity that led the charge of abolition, that it was Christianity that forged Western civilization, that established the concept of human rights, that completely upended the godless, pagan, cruel, human sacrificing world and created every good thing that we have today,” Stuckey explains.

Rather, they want to “teach kids to be sexually deviant, communist activists.”

“It’s really not about the First Amendment at all, because these same people, who are so concerned about the First Amendment when it comes to this, I mean, they would arrest you for misgendering a dude so fast,” she adds.

