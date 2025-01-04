‘Goodbye’: If your man does this, it’s time to go

Times have changed, and in terms of relationships — it hasn’t been for the better.

Women everywhere are finding themselves growing older while their long-term partners are failing to get down on one knee and commit, and one recent post on X brought this glaring and painful issue into the spotlight.

“I have a friend who has been in a relationship for five years. She is 32 now, he is 35. He says that he loves her but doesn’t feel ready to move in or commit. Thoughts?” Italian journalist Alessandra Bocchi posted on X.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” has some advice.

“I will say that I am not really in the business of telling people that I do not know to break up,” Stuckey begins. “There are a lot of different details and different nuances in people’s relationships. There could be different caveats, different circumstances.”

“But this person asked, in general, what are your thoughts about this situation. And from the information that we have, someone who is 32 and 35, they’ve been dating for five years, she doesn’t give any extenuating circumstances or reasons other than he doesn’t feel ready to move in or commit,” she continues.

“Based on that knowledge, I am saying goodbye. Goodbye. You break up with him, and you move on. No, no, no. He is a man-child at this point. There is a failure to launch. There is something going on here, and there is no innocuous good reason, no justification, no valid excuse for him not to commit,” she adds.

While women, often blinded by the love they feel for someone in a relationship, will psychoanalyze the situation and find reasons for their man’s refusal to commit — the real reason is much simpler.

“It is usually that he simply does not want to. Because the phrase is true,” Stuckey concludes, “If he wanted to, he would.”

