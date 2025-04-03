Robot wombs and trendy eugenics: A moral emergency

Artificial intelligence has been threatening livelihoods for years now, and this threat is not only growing — but mutating.

While still a hypothetical scenario, some are suggesting that technology is not only about to take jobs, but it is on the brink of being able to grow human children in a robotic incubator of sorts, rather than in a woman’s womb as God intended.

The conversation surrounding the potential “progress” was kicked off by a post that went mega viral on x, where a man posted a fake photo of a robot with a baby where a woman’s womb would be.

“Once they successfully make this robot that can give birth, it’s over for you, ladies,” the man wrote in the post .

Shockingly, many of the responses to the post were women pleased with the idea that men could impregnate a robot instead of themselves.

“So you see, that the feminist dream, the feminist idea, is that a woman’s body is actually oppressive to us. That our amazing capability to create, bear, and then sustain life is actually a form of oppression that women need to be liberated from via this kind of dystopian technology,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

While the image in the post was fake, the desire to create this kind of technology is very real.

A 2023 article from the MIT Technology Review only confirms this, with the headline “The first babies conceived with a sperm-injecting robot have been born.”

“One of the engineers with no real experience in fertility medicine, used a Sony PlayStation 5 controller to position a robotic needle eyeing a human egg through a camera. It then moved forward on its own, penetrating the egg, and dropping off a single sperm cell,” the article reads.

“The goal of automating IVF is to make a lot more babies. Full automation of IVF is still a long way off as IVF involves over a dozen procedures, and the sperm injecting robot only partially performs one of them,” the article continues, adding, “There is some evidence to suggest that fertility machines like the sperm injecting robot could eventually evolve into artificial wombs, but the technology is not there yet.”

Stuckey is horrified.

“There is a reason why so much dystopian fiction creates these scenes where the beginning of life is artificial,” she says. “I mean this is ‘Brave New World.’ In ‘Brave New World,’ these babies are created in pods. We don’t know exactly how they’re made, but they are disconnected from their biological parents.”

“We’re not supposed to be mimicking dystopian fiction. We are supposed to be learning from it and running away from it,” she continues. “It is a misunderstanding and mistreatment of human dignity and the human experience and human purpose.”

“When we play God in this way, and when humans intervene, there will be consequences. Not only consequences on the individuals that are without their consent being treated as a science experiment, in this case babies, but also on society in general,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.