She helped AOC win. Now she’s exposing Zohran Mamdani.

Today, Lucy Biggers is a wife, a mother, and the social media editor for the conservative leaning outlet the Free Press.

But a few years ago, she was an entirely different person. Before COVID-19 and motherhood spurred an ideological transformation, Lucy was a prominent climate activist and an influencer for the progressive media outlet NowThis News. In 2018, she even helped produce a viral video that helped AOC win her first election.

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” Allie Beth Stuckey invited Lucy on the show to share her remarkable transformation from a “climate influencer” and “lefty social justice warrior” to an outspoken opponent of New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

After years of being a climate activist and influencer, Lucy began to realize the entire environmental movement was rife with hypocrisy and lies and was irrevocably linked to other left-wing ideologies.

“The climate movement doesn't really care about the environment. They like to protest, and they really hate human industry, you know, civilization. They hate the West. They hate America. And it's really a protesting movement more than an environmental movement,” she tells Allie.

This realization led her to question the broader progressive agenda, including the socialist policies championed by figures like Mamdani, which she now sees as misguided and harmful despite the well-intentioned veneer.

Mamdani is an outspoken socialist, who proposes defunding police, opening city-owned grocery stores, and offering free buses and childcare — all in the name of helping New Yorkers.

When Lucy, who has worked in NYC for years, heard about Mamdani’s victory over Andrew Cuomo, she posted a video warning her followers.

“I just said, ‘Guys, I'm telling you, if I were 25, I would have loved Zohran Mamdani. When I was 26, I loved AOC,”’ but “these well-meaning leftist policies really are [the embodiment of the phrase] ‘the road to hell is paved with good intentions’ and end up creating the problem that they're trying to avoid,” she says.

As an example, she points to the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019 signed by then governor Andrew Cuomo. The law capped rent increases for rent-stabilized and rent-controlled apartments in New York City with the intention of protecting tenants from big rent hikes.

However, what it actually did was create a housing shortage. It’s common for New Yorkers to occupy the same rental unit for decades. If tenants leased an apartment starting in 1970, their original rent of $400 a month has largely stayed the same due to rent caps. However, if they vacate in 2020 – 50 years later – the renovations and updates their unit would require to be up to current code would cost landlords an astronomical amount of money, which they cannot afford to spend because rent caps keep their profits low.

“There are tens of thousands of empty rent-controlled apartments in New York City right now because the landlords cannot put $100,000 ... into an apartment to bring it up to code and only charge $400 a month, right? So now we have this huge housing shortage in New York City,” says Lucy.

The left blames the problem on “capitalists” and “greedy landlords,” but the truth is when landlords are crushed by overregulation, the “capitalist bad guys,” like BlackRock, swoop in and buy up all the real estate.

“So I'm trying to explain to people, ‘Like, you guys, these leftist policies that are really regulatory end up creating the monster that you don't want to have,”’ says Lucy.

And yet, she predicts that Mamdani is still going to win. Even though he’s a “nepo baby,” “a hypocrite,” and “a snake oil salesman,” he’s convinced New Yorkers that socialism is the golden ticket, says Lucy.

“Everywhere socialism has tried, it is a civilization-ruining practice, and talk to the people who are children of immigrants from Cuba, Venezuela, USSR. This experiment goes all over the world and never ends well,” she warns.

