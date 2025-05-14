Shocking: Pro-life group kills bill that would criminalize abortion

The pro-life movement has been calling abortion "murder" as long as they've been around, which is why when a bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Brent Money in Texas that would finally treat abortion as murder, you would think pro-life groups would jump on their support for it.



However, the bill was stopped in its tracks by the very activists behind the pro-life movement.

“Essentially, it criminalizes the act of abortion,” Abby Johnson tells Allie Beth Stuckey on “Relatable.” “So anyone — whether it is a parent, a boyfriend, a spouse, or the mother herself — if they act in a way that causes the death of a preborn child, then they can be found guilty of murder.”

“It makes sense to me. I would say it makes sense to the majority of the pro-life movement — makes sense to the majority of the conservative movement. But it is currently being blocked, and it’s being blocked in all states,” Johnson explains.

These states are Georgia, North Dakota, and Texas.

“In all three of these states, it is not pro-choicers blocking the bill — it is pro-life groups that are actually blocking the bill,” Johnson says, noting that the bill, H.B. 2197 in Texas, was submitted to the state jurisprudence committee.

The committee is a conservative one, headed by Rep. John Smithee, who ran on a pro-life platform and was endorsed by all of the pro-life legislative groups in the state of Texas.

“So we thought, ‘Great, this is going to be a slam dunk,’” Johnson says. “In the eleventh hour, John Smithee pulled the bill from the testimony, said, ‘This is not going to be heard in committee,’ and now it’s just sitting there. And within a week, the bill will die.”

“And that happened because one of the largest pro-life groups in the state, Texas Alliance for Life, which is supposedly a pro-life group, demanded and put pressure on John Smithee and said, ‘You better pull this bill. This bill does not need to be heard in committee,’” she continues.

“So he pulled the bill, and the bill that would actually make abortion murder in the state of Texas is now going to die because of a pro-life group in our state,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.