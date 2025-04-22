The singularity has been at the tip of many tech-savvy and global-elitist tongues as of late — and its implications are more than a little frightening.

According to Justin Haskins, president of Our Republic and senior fellow at the Heartland Institute, the definition of the singularity is a "hypothetical moment off into the future when technology advances to a point where it just is completely transformative for humanity.”

“Typically, the way it's talked about is artificial intelligence — or just machines in general — become more intelligent than human beings,” Haskins tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.” He goes on to say that some people describe the singularity as the time when AI "has the ability to sort of continue to redesign itself."

While Haskins notes that some of the consequences of the singularity are positive — like the potential to cure cancer — it also creates all kinds of ethical problems.

“What happens when a lot of employees are no longer needed because HR and loan officers and all these other big gigantic parts of businesses can just be outsourced to an artificial intelligence system?” he asks.

In response, Haskins says, “There’ll be massive disruptions in the job market.”

Stuckey herself is wary of the small issues we have now that might grow into bigger problems.

“People have posted their interactions with different kinds of AI, whether it's ChatGPT or Grok,” she explains.

She continues, “I've seen people post their conversations of saying like, ‘Would you rather’ — asking the AI bot — ‘Would you rather misgender someone, like misgender Bruce Jenner, or kill a thousand people,’ and it will literally try to give some nuanced take about how misgendering is never okay.”

“And I know that we’re talking beyond just these chat bots. We’re talking about something much bigger than that, but if that’s what's happening on a small scale, we can see a peek into the morality of artificial intelligence,” she adds.

“If all of this is being created and programmed by people with particular values, that are either progressive or just pragmatists, like if they’re just like, 'Yeah, whatever we can do and whatever makes life easier, whatever makes me richer, we should just do that’ — there will be consequences of it,” she says.

Stuckey also notes that she had recently heard someone of importance discussing the loss of jobs and what people will do as a result, and the answer to that was concerning.

“It was some executive that said, ‘I’m not scared about AI killing 150 million jobs. That’s actually why we are creating these very immersive video games — so that when people lose their jobs, they can just play these video games and they can be satisfied and fulfilled that way,” Stuckey explains.

“That is a very dystopian look at the future,” she continues, adding, “And yet, that tells us the mind of a lot of the people at WEF, a lot of the people at Davos, a lot of the people in Silicon Valley. That’s really how they see human beings.”

“Whether you’re talking about the Great Reset, whether you’re talking about singularity, they don’t see us as people with innate worth; they see us as cogs in a wheel,” she adds.

