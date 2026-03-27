Allie Beth Stuckey defends viral testimony of man’s formerly ‘promiscuous’ wife — and the wife responds

When Trevor Sheatz shared part of his wife's testimony on X , it immediately began to trend. The post, which discusses his formerly “promiscuous” wife, Ashley Sheatz, regaining sexual purity through Christ, racked up millions of views — and unfortunately also opened the floor to intense criticism.

Even criticism from respected conservative Christian commentators.

“I saw my friends at Daily Wire also disagree with how this person worded his testimony,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable,” before playing a clip of Daily Wire host Michael Knowles.

“I agree with so many of the points he’s making, and yet, there’s something wrong with this post, right? You shouldn’t call your wife a ‘whore’ on social media, I think? ... You don’t need to talk about your past sins all the time,” Knowles said.

“He did not call his wife that. You called his wife that. You called another man’s wife that. You called a new creation that. Like, you called a person who has been redeemed by Christ, who has been sanctified and made new and as pure as the driven snow because of Christ, a ‘whore,’” Stuckey responds.

“That is on you. That is not on her husband, OK?” she says, pointing out that it’s largely the “hyper-patriarchy bros who call themselves Christians” who are taking “any opportunity not only to denigrate women but to denigrate the work of the gospel.”

“And then of course, you do have people, which OK, who say, ‘Yeah, all that’s well and good, but still like, we shouldn’t be promoting this kind of thing, virginity matters, and all of that.’ Again I would say Trevor said that. Trevor didn’t say anything against virginity,” she adds.

Stuckey points out that Trevor’s main point was that his wife has been made anew, not that virginity does not matter.

“That’s going to seem scandalous to the world because most people can’t understand that level of honesty and transparency and the lack of shame that you have once you are in Christ,” she says.

“I think Ashley’s testimony points to the grace and redemption and the opportunity that each and every one of us has in Christ. And I’m so thankful for her courage,” she adds, before reading Ashley’s response to the backlash.

“Becoming a Christian in general opens you up to ridicule, slander, and shame, but it is worth it for the sake of the gospel. Jesus is worthy. ‘Blessed are you when people insult you and persecute you, and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of Me.’ (Matthew 5:11),” Sheatz wrote .

And Sheatz even tells Stuckey that she “wasn’t embarrassed at all” by the response.

“Praise God that my testimony is being seen by millions of people, millions of unsaved people, and the gospel is being magnified in that. Zero shame. And my husband knows I do not mind him at all sharing any aspects of my testimony,” she explains.

“I always praise God when I’m reviled and persecuted for righteousness' sake as Jesus talks about in the Beatitudes. It is a blessing. It’s hard. But it’s still a blessing,” she adds.

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