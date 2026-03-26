Stuckey: Why Trump is right to call out Talarico's fake Christianity

After President Donald Trump accused state Rep. James Talarico (D) of insulting Jesus, the Texas lawmaker responded with a speech framing progressive policy positions as expressions of Christian values — and Trump’s positions as the antithesis of them.

But BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey believes the president was right.

“Let me tell you the good news. The good news is, their candidate is whacked out with his six different forms of gender and all the things that I saw. The insult to Jesus,” Trump told Brian Kilmeade on Fox News.

“Trump is obviously absolutely right about that. He’s right about everything that he said,” Stuckey says. “Talarico is very extreme, very kooky. He uses the name of Jesus to justify his extremism.”

And Talarico took the opportunity to respond to Trump’s criticism.

“The President of the United States just said that I insulted Jesus. You want to know what insults Jesus? Kicking the sick off their health care while cutting taxes for billionaires. You know what insults Jesus? Deporting the stranger and separating babies from their mothers,” Talarico began.

“You know what insults Jesus? Bombing innocent schoolchildren in Iran and sending our brave men and women off to die in another forever war. You know what insults Jesus? Covering up the Epstein files and then refusing to prosecute a single person in them,” he continued.

Talarico went on to ask the audience, which appeared to be churchgoers, whether they can imagine war in heaven, bigotry in heaven, or poverty in heaven.

“This would be my advice to Trump,” Stuckey says. “I don’t want Trump to talk about Talarico anymore. I don’t want him to talk about Talarico anymore, even though everything he said is absolutely true.”

“I support Trump, but his realm is not theology, and so comments like he’s ‘an insult to Jesus’ don’t really help this conversation,” she continues, pointing out that Talarico, like Satan, mixes lies with truth.

“And so, I’ll just point out some of the true things that he says before I get into the complete and total lies. Jesus is saddened by sickness and death. Jesus is saddened by the killing of innocents always. Jesus is definitely against Jeffrey Epstein and the delay of justice,” she explains.

However, Talarico was also very wrong about several of his claims.

“It is not true that Jesus is always against war. Romans 13, New Testament, part of the inerrant word of God, says that the government bears the sword to punish the evildoer, both here and abroad. Lots of debate and nuance about when and how that should be used, absolutely,” Stuckey says.

“But it does mean, at least in principle, that not all government-wielded violence is wrong. And actually, that it is at times necessary to protect the innocent and to quell evil,” she continues, pointing out that it is also “not true” that in order to love the sick, “we have to have a government-provided and mandated health care system.”

“Christians have a very long, rich history of caring for the sick, and we should continue to do that. That does not require us to support Medicare for all,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

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