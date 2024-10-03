No, Tim Walz, illegal aliens aren’t 'the least of these'

Tuesday’s debate was undoubtedly one of the best vice presidential performances America's ever seen — but not on the Democrats' end.

“Defending Donald Trump’s policy proposals better than Donald Trump himself,” Allie Beth Stuckey says of Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, adding, “It was a master class. It was honestly beautiful.”

While Stuckey notes that Walz “didn’t do bad,” he revealed some “serious weaknesses” in the debate.

“The first weakness that I saw was actually at the very top of the debate in just his demeanor,” she says. “I immediately noticed how nervous he looked.”

“This is going to be gross, and I don’t like to be gross, but he had this dry mouth spit thing going on, and I know this sounds superficial,” she continues, “This kind of thing actually, it matters. The optics matter. How someone looks actually matters onscreen. And I was like, 'If he’s got that spit thing going on the whole time, they’re going to lose the election.' No joke.”

Walz also called himself a “knucklehead” who “talks a lot” when he was pressed on his lie that he attended the violent Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

And he then repeated another lie regarding immigration.

“Walz repeated this lie that the Senate border bill that was put forward last year would have secured the border, and Donald Trump called up some friends in Congress and told them to vote against it,” Stuckey says.

“That’s because it was an awful bill. That’s why Republicans voted against it. It didn’t actually secure the border,” she continues, noting that the bill “allowed 5,000 illegal crossings per day before closing the border.”

“So, it basically said, you had to hit that threshold of 5,000 illegal crossings before they would secure the border at all,” Stuckey explains before recalling Walz’s claim that Jesus would have been pro-immigration.

“I don’t talk about my faith a lot, but Matthew 25:40 talks about ‘to the least amongst us, you do unto me.’ I think that’s true of most Americans. They simply want order to it. This bill does it. It’s funded, it’s supported by the people who do it, and it lets us keep our dignity about how we treat other people,” Walz claimed on the debate stage.

Stuckey couldn’t disagree more.

“The bill doesn’t do that at all,” she says. “Also, that’s not what Jesus is talking about there, I promise you that when Jesus is referencing ‘the least of these,’ he’s not talking about the illegal aliens that were just arrested for raping minors in Nantucket.”

“He’s not even talking about the world’s poor. He is talking about persecuted Christians,” she adds.

