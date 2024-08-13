Is the Harris-Walz honeymoon over? Vance goes after VP pick’s 'stolen valor'

Kamala Harris’ campaign has been working overtime to paint her VP pick, Tim Walz, as an average guy and a middle-of-the-road independent who served his country.

This strategy seemed to be working at first, before new details came to light regarding the Minnesota governor’s military service.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” isn’t impressed with Harris’ choice.

“I think that he’s also just a very dishonest person, when it comes to something that is very serious, and that is serving your country,” Stuckey says. “He’s being accused right now of deployment dodging and stolen valor after videos have resurfaced of him claiming he was a combat veteran when in fact, he never saw combat.”

In the video, Walz is seen speaking to a crowd about gun-control regulations and telling the audience that the weapons of war that he carried in war is the only place those weapons should be.

Now, the Harris campaign is claiming Walz simply “misspoke.”

Stuckey isn’t buying it, noting that he explicitly said “that he carried weapons of war.”

“He wasn’t actually deployed, he retired to get into politics in 2005, before his unit would have been deployed to Iraq,” Stuckey says.

Former President Donald Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, isn’t impressed by Walz’s lie either.

“When the United States Marine Corps, when the United States of America, asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. I did what they asked me to do, and I did it honorably, and I’m very proud of that service,” Vance said in a recent speech.

“When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, you know what he did? He dropped out of the army and allowed his unit to go without him, a fact that he’s been criticized for aggressively by a lot of the people that he served with. I think it’s shameful,” he added.

After Vance sat down with several major news networks, including CNN, he posted another dig at the Harris-Walz campaign on X.

“I enjoyed sitting down with three of the major networks today to answer the tough questions any leader should answer. Kamala Harris has done as many tough interviews as Tim Walz has battlefield deployments,” Vance wrote.

“That’s a very efficient way to take a shot at both candidates on the other ticket, as he should,” Stuckey comments in firm agreement.

