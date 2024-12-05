Pastor goes scorched-earth on ‘pronoun hospitality’

Donald Trump’s election revealed plenty about those who voted against him, and Pastor John Piper was no exception. The pastor reacted to the win in a post on X, writing, “Having delivered us from one evil, God now tests us with another.”

While Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” was disappointed in Piper’s response, the pastor has quickly earned himself a place back in her good graces after showing that while he might not like Trump, he doesn’t buy into the left-wing insanity either.

This was made crystal clear in a recent episode of “Ask Pastor John,” in which the pastor was asked what to do when confronted with the question of using “gender pronoun hospitality” on a local campus.

Allie says John Piper stated that “the entire idea of ‘gender pronoun hospitality’ is a misleading slogan" and that "connecting the beautiful biblical word ‘hospitality’ with the unbiblical concept of gender pronouns is unhelpful.”

“We ought to be hospitable, but we ought not to be affirming of pronouns that designate a destructive choice and a false view of reality. It is possible to be hospitable and honest,” he continued, before listing ten clear reasons he disagrees with “pronoun politeness.”

“It defies God. … Self-conception as male or female should be defined by God’s holy purposes in creation,” he began. “It involves living a lie. A woman cannot become a man nor a man a woman.”

“Being a man or a woman is not like being left-handed or right-handed. It goes far deeper and touches the depths of our created nature,” and “it regularly leads to destructive and irreversible surgeries and treatments” — which “destroys the God-designed potential of procreation and will bring sooner or later profound and sometimes suicidal regret.”

Piper went on to say that so-called transgenderism “expresses the deeply anti-God commitment to human autonomy over against the will of God” and that it “contributes to the cultural disorder of sexuality that tends to undermine God’s pattern from male and female and confuses and destabilizes our young people.”

Pronoun hospitality also “overlooks alternative ways forward that take seriously a person’s sexual confusion or rebellion,” “is the prelude to future perversions,” and “therefore, the greatest possible care should be taken before one gives any impression of approving or even being mildly disagreeable toward so-called transgenderism.”

“I think that is a perfect response, and I am so grateful for his clarity,” Stuckey says, adding, “Clarity is kindness.”

