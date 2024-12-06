‘They knew these treatments were so harmful’: Former gender clinic employee blows whistle on medical abuse

Donald Trump may have won the White House, but children are still in danger of falling victim to dangerous leftist ideology — which is why a former employee of a pediatric “transgender” center is blowing the whistle on the shocking practices occurring behind closed doors.

Executive director of the LGBT Courage Coalition Jamie Reed spent four years at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and what she saw is horrifying to say the least.

“Puberty, in my opinion now, is a human right,” Reed tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” regarding puberty blockers. “The body requires these steps, and the brain requires the pruning and the slowness of how puberty engages.”

“I’ve even seen cases now in clinical studies where there are young people who are asking endocrinologists to never be put on sex hormones and ask to remain in a prepubertal status ongoing, and I’ve even seen ethical papers argue on the other side that this is their right and they should be able to do this. The damage to the body is just immense,” she adds.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that puberty is necessary for intellectual maturation, your ability to be able to understand consequences,” Stuckey comments, noting that it feels as if there’s “nefarious motivation” behind this.

“What kind of people would want to prolong basically eternal adolescence in young people and prevent them from being able to make wise choices and to keep their body in a state of prepubescent development? That’s very disturbing to me,” she says.

However, while puberty blockers create what Stuckey calls “eternal adolescence,” Reed notes that they’re simultaneously putting the children in charge.

“In the Center, so much of the decision-making process was the endocrinologists were not making the decisions. They were saying that it was the mental health providers. The mental health providers were not making the decisions. They would basically say if the child says they’re trans, then they’re trans,” Reed explains.

Despite Reed’s current understanding of how damaging “gender-affirming care” is to children, she admits it took her a long time to “see that the kids were falling apart.”

“It took me a long time to get to the position where I knew what I was doing was wrong,” she says. “We were harming these children. I mean, we started to see true medical harms.”

Reed recalls a patient they had put on testosterone at a young age who then engaged in her first sexual experience.

“Her vagina completely tore open, and she ended up bleeding so profusely that we had to send her directly to the emergency room, where they sent her directly into emergency surgery,” Reed explains.

“And that is because the testosterone had deteriorated her genitalia?” Stuckey asks.

“Correct,” Reed responds. “I said, ‘This is an adverse outcome.’ And their response was, ‘It’s really not. We expected things like this to happen.’ They knew these treatments were so harmful that they didn’t even see it outside of what the expectation was.”

