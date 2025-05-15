Trump’s battle for the abortion pill — and why it’s more dangerous than you’ve been told

The Trump administration has insisted on remaining on the wrong side of the abortion debate time and time again — this time with its defense of allowing the abortion pill to be accessible online and via mail.

The administration argues that Idaho, Kansas, and Missouri, who are suing over expanded access rules, lack legal standing, and, therefore, the case should be dismissed by the federal court in Texas.

These three states are challenging the FDA’s 2016 action that allows abortion pills to be used for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy rather than the previous seven, while the Department of Justice argues that this is outside the statute of limitations.

“What a battle for the Trump administration to fight,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says, shocked. “It sure seems like the Trump administration wants to, no matter what, make sure that the abortion pill is accessed.”

However, as Stuckey has explained many times in the past, the abortion pill is an incredibly dangerous pill — and not just for the babies it kills.

“There is no requirement that you see a doctor that can verify actually how far along you are. What if you think you’re eight weeks, but you’re really 18 weeks? Well, you are, as a woman taking this pill, not only going to kill your child, but you yourself will likely die,” she says.

And a new study from the Foundation for the Restoration of America, released at the end of April, shows that the abortion pill is much more dangerous than the FDA claims. According to the study, roughly 11.2% of over 150,000 women experience a “serious adverse event” after taking the chemical abortion pill mifepristone.

Those “serious adverse events” include hemorrhaging, needing a blood transfusion, an emergency room visit, and even deadly conditions like sepsis.

“Remember, they are not taking these pills in an abortion clinic, they’re not taking them in the hospital, they’re taking them in their bathroom,” Stuckey says. “No medical supervision whatsoever.”

The rate of these serious side effects shown in this research is about 22 times higher than what the FDA put on the label for the brand name drug Mifeprex in 2023 — as they previously cited clinical studies that showed that less than .5% of women suffered serious complications.

“If you had any other drug that was kind of similar in terms of the magnitude of what this thing does, anywhere north of 2%, and they’d shut it down,” Doug Truax, founder of the Foundation for the Restoration of America, said.

“He’s absolutely right about that,” Stuckey comments, adding, “People say it’s safe and effective. Yeah, it’s effective at killing a person.”

