Trump’s new mRNA vaccine: What’s really happening?

President Donald Trump has already made a lot of sweeping changes following his long-awaited inauguration — but he’s made one move that has his voters questioning his motives.

At a press conference this week, Trump announced the formation of Project Stargate alongside Oracle’s chief technology officer, Larry Ellison; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

The project is an at least $500 billion investment to build the infrastructure to power AI construction, and one of its nice-sounding aims is to improve health outcomes — but what does that really mean?

“Once we gene sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically again in about 48 hours,” Ellison explained at the White House on January 21.

“So imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you, and have that vaccine available in 48 hours. That is the promise of AI and the promise of the future,” he added.

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” and her father, Ron Simmons, aren’t too pleased with Ellison’s delivery.

“Using the word vaccine and mRNA in this day and time is a little sensitive,” Simmons says. “I think he’s using the wrong term, ‘vaccine.’”

“The mRNA vaccines, we all know that there has been a lot of problems with that, and I would not want them rushing out to try to figure out a 48-hour vaccine. Scares me to death. The last one they did in six or seven months really had a negative effect on a lot of people,” he continues.

“In fact, I think probably was behind some pretty bad turnouts for people, and so I think that was wrong,” he adds. “But that’s not all of what this program is about. Health care is one of the things, there’ll be other things as well that’ll be used for the Defense Department.”

“So I’m really excited about seeing what happens out of it,” he adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.